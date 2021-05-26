Concord’s Anthony Stehlin named NCBWA All-American

(WVVA) - For just the eleventh time in program history, Concord baseball has an All-American honoree.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association has name junior shortstop Anthony Stehlin an Honorable Mention All-American.

Stehlin was named Mountain East Player of the Year, as well as an All-Atlantic Region First Team selection by two separate groups.

The Woodbridge, Virginia native hit .408 this season while driving in 30 runs and slugging eight home runs. He also fielded at a .961 clip from the shortstop position.

Stehlin becomes the first All-American selection since Chad Frazier back in 2017.