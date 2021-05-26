Danese woman facing 55 counts of animal cruelty charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Danese woman is facing animal cruelty allegations after Fayette County deputies discovered over 50 animals in her home.

Deputies responded to a call concerning five dogs who had never received medical treatment of any kind. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, deputies found 47 additional dogs and three cats.

Officials say all of the animals were living in poor conditions, and had no food or water.

Sharon Ann Ward has been charged with 55 counts of Animal Cruelty, and is now awaiting court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.

