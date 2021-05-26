Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

BEIRUT (AP) — Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators offers a chance to defend himself for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Ghosn addressed his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape and his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon. The former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance says he felt empathy for those now jailed or on trial for helping him. He calls them “collateral damage” in a top-level Japanese campaign against him. He describes his downfall, which sent shockwaves through the car industry, as like being “hit by a bus.”