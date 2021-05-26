Early voting underway in Sophia Mayor’s race

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) Early voting is underway in a race that has pit Sophia's longtime mayor Danny Barr up against a newcomer to the race, Brian Fanary. Fanary is a longtime Sophia resident and project engineer for highway construction.



In an interview on Wednesday, Fanary volunteered to WVVA News that he does have a federal felony charge on his record that he received in 2009 for Possession with Intent to Deliver Oxycodone. Upon further investigation, WVVA News has learned he is eligible to run following the early disposition of his sentence. Like so many other West Virginians, Fanary said he fell victim to the opioid epidemic in his youth, but has since made a full recovery. He hopes to use the lessons learned from that experience to address the region's drug problem as mayor.



Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Danny Barr has a long history leading the Town of Sophia through its ups and downs and hopes to build on that success moving forward.



"They'll either vote for me if they like what I've done. If they don't they won't!" he told WVVA News on Wednesday.



Mayor Barr is proud of his work to clean up the streets, install monuments to veterans, target dilapidated houses, and purchase brand new equipment and vehicles for the town's police force. He also hopes to build on an existing sewer project he helped start.



"One of our accomplishments was getting the sewer project up Independence Road and getting the schools on sewer and Soak Creek. It's still ongoing. We're trying to get the sewer into Coal City and Princewick and it'll probably serve 800 more customers."



If elected, Fanary would like to increase police officer pay, get a health and dental plan for officers, and speed up the sewer project's construction.



"That project has been ongoing for several years now. I'm not sure if it's in a stagnant state, but it does need to be moved forward. Being a project manager with construction, I have the ability to go in and have conversations with those people on the same level playing field to get that sewer project going."



Fanary would also like to see more incentives for people and businesses to stay in the area, be an advocate in Charleston to open gated roads, and foster more collaboration for cleanup with the coal companies.



"I have a lot of heart for this town. I care about the beauty of this town. I want to clean it up and bring it back. I want to bring fairs back. I really want to hear from people in Sophia what they want in order to keep them here."



Early voting will be held at the Sophia Town Hall through June 5th. The municipal election is set for June 8th.