Genocide probes clear way for landmark Macron trip to Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter-century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. Macron’s visit on Thursday builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to reconcile the two countries. He will start by visiting a memorial to the 1994 slaughter that left more than 800,000 people dead, mainly ethnic Tutsis. Groups of extremist Hutus carried out the killings. Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France’s role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron’s visit. It is the first by a French president in 11 years.