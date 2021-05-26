Gifts inspired by the upcoming arrival of Baby Girl Sussex

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nearly time for the arrival of Baby Girl Sussex. That likely means some new kid gear for Harry and Meghan. Peeks into their lives in Montecito, California, reveal some baby brands they’ve liked for big brother Archie. They include Boden, J. Crew and bite-size Uggs. It’s clear their eco-friendly approach to human existence hasn’t changed. So if you’re looking for a baby gift inspired by the stepped-back royals, consider bamboo food bowls, cribs of birch wood or a luxe double stroller from Bugaboo. For sleep time, a range of companies have moved to organic cotton jammies for babies. Or search for pure organic virgin coconut oil that works to soothe the skin of baby AND mom.