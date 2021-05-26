Group says aid worker died after shooting in southern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An international charity says an aid worker suffered mortal wounds when he was apparently caught in crossfire in southern Yemen. The humanitarian group Oxfam says the shooting took place Monday at a checkpoint when a vehicle carrying two workers for the group was travelling to the port city of Aden. The group said Wednesday that the workers and their driver, all Yemenis, were wounded and taken to a hospital. One of the workers died Tuesday. The shooting circumstances were unclear, but the group says there is no reason to believe its workers were targeted. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war war since 2014, creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.