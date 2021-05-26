Iran’s president appeals to top leader to add candidates

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says he wrote the country’s supreme leader to protest a decision by an election watchdog to reject high-profile nominees for the June 18 presidential election. Rouhani in a weekly Cabinet meeting Wednesday said he wished Iran’s Guardian Council would give more would-be candidates the opportunity to run. The council on Tuesday barred former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a conservative who allied with Rouhani in recent years, from running. It also nixed the candidacies of current senior vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Rouhani says: “Yesterday, I had no choice but to send a letter to supreme leader to see if he can help.”