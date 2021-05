SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Paige Maynard allowed just one hit on Tuesday evening, as the Lady Tigers shutout visiting James Monroe, 12-0.

Olivia Barnett led the Shady Spring offensive effort with three RBIs on a pair of hits.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Westside on Thursday, while James Monroe returns to action a Ritchie County on Saturday.