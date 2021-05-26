Mayor requests funding to build New River Gorge gateway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a West Virginia city that borders New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is asking for federal funding to build a welcome center and city park. The Register-Herald reported that Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday that the proposed recreation development would secure the community’s place as a gateway city to the New River Gorge. Officials want to build the development near the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge. They say it would emphasize existing hiking trails in Piney Creek Gorge and rock formations that are available for climbing.