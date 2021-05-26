Memorial Day Weekend activities in the two Virginias
(WVVA) -- If you're looking for things to do this Memorial Day weekend, here is your guide for activities in the two Virginias! From swimming to ATV trails, WVVA has got you covered.
- Lincolnshire Aqua Park & Pool in Tazewell will be offering free admission for Memorial Day weekend. They will be open Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Runner will be back in business beginning May 29 at Bluefield City Park. The train will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Rides are $2 per person, and all ages are welcome.
- If you're looking for the perfect place to picnic, we know of a few spots! Grandview, Babcock State Park, and Pipestem State Park will all have picnic spots available this weekend. In addition to picnicking spots, each location has different activities available for people of all ages. Click on each location to learn more about what they have to offer!
- The Resort at Glade Springs will have different events such as a bonfire, a movie on the lawn and a white out pool party. They are also offering a Memorial Day promotion. If you stay two nights, you get the third free! Click here for more information, and a full list of Memorial Day activities at Glade Springs.
- White Sulphur Springs is hosting the Dandelion Festival from May 28 through May 30. Vendors, live music and a Saturday night firework display are just some of the features the festival has to offer.
- Fishermen of all ages can go fishing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from at the Dan Hale Reservoir. No fishing license is required, the cost to fish is $5 for anyone over 12. The Dan Hale Reservoir is open from Tuesday through Sunday every week.
- If you're looking for a place to camp, check out Camp Creek State Park for RV and tent camping. Brush Creek Falls RV Resort is another camping location for just RV campers.
- The Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails are open for Memorial Day fun. For more information, click here.