Mercer retires 10 batters in a row, Notre Dame beats VT 8-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Miller had a solo home run and an RBI triple to help top-seeded Notre Dame beat No. 12 seed Virginia Tech 8-0 in the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame takes on Virginia on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Virginia Tech had its season come to an end. Brooks Coetzee also had two RBIs for Notre Dame — on a single in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Zack Prajzner went 4 for 4 with an RBI single in the ninth. Notre Dame starter Will Mercer retired 10 batters in a row, and only allowed three hits in five innings.