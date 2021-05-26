Michigan’s Dickinson enters draft, leaves option to return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The Virginia native helped the Wolverines finish 19-3 in the regular season. The team fell one game short of the Final Four, losing to UCLA by two points. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound Dickinson averaged team highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The NBA draft is July 29.