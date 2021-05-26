NBC hopes for more IndyCar as contract comes to an end

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBC Sports is in the final year of its contract with IndyCar. Network officials hope this Indianapolis 500 will not be its last. The network took full control of the IndyCar schedule in 2019 and takes pride in its presentation of both the 500 and the IndyCar Series. New series owner Roger Penske could be seeking a higher rights fee, and NBC Sports this year moved practices and qualifying to its Peacock streaming service. Negotiations are ongoing. The race is Sunday.