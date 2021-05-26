Norwegian low-cost airline ‘has been saved,’ CEO says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian Air Shuttle’s chief executive says the low-cost carrier “has been saved,” after the ailing airline had struggled with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring. CEO Jacob Schram said Wednesday that Norwegian had “successfully” concluded the restructuring plan by raising 6 billion kroner ($721 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue. The Oslo-based airline had ended its long-haul operations to focus instead on European destinations and cut its fleet of 140 aircraft.