Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt

SAN JOSE (AP) — The mayor of San Jose says several people are receiving medical treatment after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

UPDATE****

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.