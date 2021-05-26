Ohio city votes to ban abortion; legal challenge likely

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio city has become the first in the state to enact a measure outlawing abortion and declare itself “a sanctuary city for the unborn.” The vote Tuesday by the Lebanon City Council set up a likely legal challenge by opponents who call the ban unconstitutional. The vote was unanimous, after one member quit in protest. No abortion clinics are located in Lebanon and none are planned. Council member Doug Shope said he worked with Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn in crafting the Ohio ban. The Texas-based group has helped over two dozen municipalities write custom ordinances to ban the procedure.