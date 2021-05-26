Senior centers set to reopen in the Mountain State

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors of senior centers around the Mountain State. But more than a year later, those centers are getting the green light to reopen.

The orders come straight from the top.

"We are ready for the full reopening of all our West Virginia senior centers," Gov. Jim Justice said.

During the pandemic to-date, there's not been any community meals, no trips, no activities for seniors. So it's welcome news they can gather again.

"The seniors are the heart of the senior center," Dr. Donald Reed, Executive Director of the McDowell County Commission on Aging, said. "For the last year, this building has been quiet and empty. When the seniors come in, they're smiles and fun and laughter."

Each senior center can dictate their own reopening terms. But the terms must be approved by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, and Reed said that all centers must be open by June 22nd.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will reopen in four phases.

Phase 1 begins on June 7th: The dining room will reopen from 11 AM-1 PM with reservations. June 8th, Adult Day Care will reopen from 8 AM-4 PM. The facility aims to hit Phase 4 and resume all services by July 19th.

The McDowell County Commission on Aging is waiting until June 21st to reopen, one day after the state mask mandate lifts. But the facility said it will be a slow process to resume all activities, such as trips.

While the centers continued to serve seniors through the pandemic, with home visits, to-go meals and drive-thru meals... they said nothing beats gathering in-person.

"Just being able to see their faces and to watch them smile and to be able to talk to their friends... to me, that's exciting," Tammy Trent, Assistant Executive Director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said.

The senior centers will still have some safety guidelines in place, such as outdoor eating options and some sense of social distancing.