Showers and pop-up storms expected for Wednesday

Another day where showers and storms form. May see a few showers during the morning hours, but most of the precipitation will come through in the afternoon and the evening.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and 60s. Dew points are the same thing so expect a muggy day. Patchy, dense fog is being seen this morning for some folks so want to take your time during your morning drive.

Temperatures will warm again into the upper 70s and 80s. Even a few low 90s are possible for the lower elevations today. With the heat and the humidity there is an opportunity we may run into some strong to maybe even severe storms this afternoon and evening.

If a severe storm forms the main threats are damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail. Storms are possible even after sunset, but should end around midnight. Passing showers are possible overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow morning we may run into some patchy fog again and we could still have a few showers hang around. Most of us will witness improving conditions on Thursday with partly sunny skies, but a stray shower or two can still swing through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be the same as today's.

A low pressure system brings another chance for some active weather on Friday. May talk about strong to severe storms that day. Rain is likely on Saturday. After the system passes cooler temperatures are expected for Memorial Day Weekend, but most of us will be dry for Sunday and Monday.