Special Weather Statement until WED 6:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS

COUNTY…

At 541 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Leonard, or 10

miles southeast of Richwood, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marlinton, Hillsboro, Edray, Buckeye, Minnehaha Springs and Cranberry

Mountain Nature Center.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.