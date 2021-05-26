Taliban warns departing US against new bases in region

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban is warning the departing U.S. military against setting up bases in the region, and Pakistan vowed no American bases will be allowed on its territory. Pakistan also said Wednesday that drone strikes from Pakistani territory were also a non-starter. The statements come amid speculation the United States, as it withdraws the last of its 2,500-3,500 soldiers from Afghanistan, will want a nearby locale from which to launch strikes against militant targets. The warning also comes during stepped-up efforts to jump-start stalled peace talks between the government and the Taliban, possibly in Turkey.