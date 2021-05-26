Two former Baltimore officers get federal sentences reduced

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two former Baltimore police officers serving hundreds of years in prison for detaining and robbing drug dealers in the early 2000s had their sentences reduced to 20 years each by a federal judge. The Baltimore Sun reports that reductions were granted for William King and Antonio Murray on Monday. Attorneys for the men argued they would have received far shorter sentences today under reforms that were passed by Congress since the former officers were convicted in 2006. King and Murray were convicted of robbery, extortion, and drug and handgun offenses.