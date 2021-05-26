UN body asked to up scrutiny of Israel’s human rights record

GENEVA (AP) — Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are calling on the Human Rights Council to set up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank in the wake of the latest upsurge of violence in the Mideast conflict. If passed, it would mark an unprecedented level of scrutiny authorized by the U.N.’s top human rights body. The proposal, formally presented late Tuesday, comes ahead of a special session of the Geneva-based council on Thursday to address “the grave human rights situation” in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.