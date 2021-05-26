W.Va. State Police, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating body found

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochran confirms a body was found in Wyoming County on Tuesday night.

The remains were discovered in the Sun Hill area over the side of a hill.

Right now, there’s no word on the identity of the person.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are handling this investigation.

