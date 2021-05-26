Warm & unsettled weather sticks around into late week

A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up before the day is over, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. We'll otherwise be partly sunny and humid before sundown. Though the threat is marginal, we could see an isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds over 58 MPH and torrential rain. We'll be partly cloudy otherwise overnight with the chance of an isolated shower and patchy fog; lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will bring much of the same for one final day; we'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few pop-up showers/rumbles of thunder, especially during the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s and 60s. Severe weather does not look likely tomorrow.

Friday, as a frontal system moves in, we'll see wider-spread showers and thunderstorms, especially from roughly late morning through Friday evening. Just like today, a few storms (perhaps more numerous this time around) could be strong to severe with lots of thunder, lightning, torrential rain, and gusty winds. Make sure to stay weather aware!

We could see a few hit-or-miss showers stick around into Saturday, but we should overall gradually cool down and dry out into Memorial Day Weekend. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!