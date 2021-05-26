West Virginia preacher charged after bathroom videos found

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A preacher at a West Virginia church has been charged with invasion of privacy after he allegedly placed a phone in a men’s bathroom, recording videos of two victims. News outlets report William Page of Morgantown was charged in a criminal complaint with the misdemeanor. The complaint says church members told Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies that a smartphone had been placed on a ledge above a men’s restroom urinal on April 28. Deputies say the phone belonged to Page and contained videos of two males using the restroom. Several short videos also were found of Page setting up the device. The complaint says the videos were captured without the victims’ consent.