West Virginia’s Jackson Wolf strikes out 7 in complete game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jackson Wolf struck out seven in his first career complete game and No. 8 seed West Virginia beat top-seeded Texas 5-1 in the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia had just eight conference wins this season — with two coming against Texas to close the regular season. Wolf got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and struck out three straight batters in the eighth. Kevin Brophy highlighted West Virginia’s two-run ninth with an RBI triple, and he later scored on a wild pitch. Wolf threw 138 pitches, the last ending in a double play. He allowed just five hits.