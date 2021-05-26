WVU walks off to stay alive in Big 12 Baseball Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WVVA) - Mountaineer sophomore Victor Scott drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to give West Virginia the edge over Kansas, 9-8.

The No. 9 seed Jayhawks opened the game on a tear, scoring five runs in the first two innings. However, the Mountaineers returned serve, scoring five runs of their own by the end of the fourth.

Hudson Byorick gave WVU its first lead of the game, 6-5, on an RBI groundout in the fifth inning.

A two-run sixth inning saw KU take back the lead, 7-6. The score would stay that way until the last of the eighth when Kevin Brophy's double helped score Braden Barry to tie the game, 7-7.

Scott's walk in the bottom of the ninth sealed the deal for WVU.

Six different Mountaineers finished with an RBI on the night. Matt McCormick was the only batter with a pair of RBIs.

Kansas' Maui Ahuna led all batter with four hits, as well as four RBIs in five at bats.

West Virginia advances to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will face top-seeded Texas at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.