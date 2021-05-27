Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election

PEMBROKE N.H. (AP) — Auditors have found no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election that has drawn the interest of Donald Trump. The audit, mandated by the legislature, is set to finish Thursday. It was called by lawmakers from both parties after a losing Democratic candidate in a legislative race in the town of Windham requested a recount. That recount showed Republican candidates getting hundreds more votes than were originally counted. Rather than fraud, the auditors believe the most likely culprit is the way the ballots were folded which led to mistakes by the four counting machines. A final report from the auditors is expected in 45 days.