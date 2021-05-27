China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says President Joe Biden’s order shows that the U.S. “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing.” Biden told U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory, joining worldwide pressure on China to be more open about the outbreak.