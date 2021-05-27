Concert to mark West Virginia’s annual Vandalia Gathering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is holding a condensed version of its annual Vandalia Gathering this weekend in Charleston. A two-hour free outdoor concert will be held Saturday at the state Culture Center. The Department of Arts, Culture and History says available seating will be limited and concertgoers are being encouraged to bring their own chairs. The concert will be broadcast online. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival typically is a three-day celebration of traditional arts, crafts, music, dance and food during Memorial Day weekend. No food or vendors will be on the grounds this year.