Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has told Congress that America’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he’s providing no details. President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin isn’t saying when it may be complete. He tells lawmakers that the Defense Department’s proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan. U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan later this summer