Educators accused of mistreating special-needs students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Published reports say three West Virginia educators accused of mistreating two special-needs students are facing criminal charges and civil lawsuits. News outlets report the lawsuits were filed Wednesday, the same day a teacher and two aides at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston were arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on misdemeanor battery charges. The lawsuits accuse the school system of failing to properly screen, train and supervise employees. Teacher Anthony Wilson and aides Lillian Branham and Walter Pannell are accused of harming two nonverbal students earlier this month. None of those accused has returned requests from the Charleston Gazette-Mail for comment.