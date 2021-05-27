European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals. The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea. The operator says firefighters and experts flown in from Europe are working with local authorities to try to save the vessel and its cargo despite the adverse weather due to the onset of monsoons. The 25 crew members evacuated the ship on Tuesday after an explosion and two were injured. The fire erupted May 20.