Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, `2nd-rate imitations’

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future and he’s urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations.” Ryan is making the remarks in a speech Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. The Associated Press has obtained the prepared remarks. The vast majority of Republicans in Washington and beyond remain loyal to Trump even while the former president continues to make wildly false claims about his election loss last year. In his remarks, Ryan says: “If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.”