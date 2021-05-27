Fun, foul-mouthed reunion for Turner, Douglas on ‘Kominsky’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly four decades ago, “Romancing the Stone” introduced audiences to the crackling chemistry between Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, the duo is back onscreen in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” The show’s third and final season, which debuts this week, doesn’t feature exotic locales like “Romancing,” but it does have the actors trading caustic barbs like they did in “War of the Roses.” Douglas likens the onscreen reunion to “riding a bicycle,” and said he specifically thought of “War of the Roses” when he suggested casting Turner as his ex-wife in “Kominsky.” Turner says it was “such fun” to join the show, especially since she gets to lob foul-mouthed jabs at Douglas again.