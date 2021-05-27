Game time, network set for WVU-Virginia Tech football showdown

(WVVA) - The Big 12 Conference has announced the start times and networks for the football team's first three games of the 2021 season.

Perhaps the most anticipated announcement is that of the Black Diamond Trophy Rivalry against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers will host the Hokies on Saturday, September 18 for a noon kickoff. The game will be televised on FS1.

WVU's season opener at Maryland will be played Saturday, September 4 at 3:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

The program's home opener against Long Island University, scheduled for September 11, will be played at 5 p.m. and shown on ESPN+.