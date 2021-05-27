Granholm sells stock in electric bus maker that Biden touted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that President Joe Biden touted during a “virtual visit” last month. A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra Inc. this week, earning a net gain of $1.6 million. The sale fulfills Granholm’s obligations under an ethics agreement three months before an August deadline. Republicans had criticized Granholm’s stock ownership in the company, noting the Biden administration’s focus on electric vehicles as part of its push to address climate change. Criticism grew louder after Biden’s online visit to a Proterra manufacturing site to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.