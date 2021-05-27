Hometown Hero: Carol Bailey

PRINCETON, W. VA. (WVVA) - A retired educator, Carol Bailey has spent her life serving and working with young people.



"I see their development and how it improves their lives, and them as individuals, and that always is a positive thing to keep me going," said Bailey.

She does this through helping with organizations such as 4-H where she has been a leader for almost fifty years.

"It helps keep me young, and it helps me see how those young people are growing and developing, so they can do it for the other children, you know, the younger children," said Bailey.

When Bailey is not at 4-H camp, she is at Princeton High School, running project graduation and keeping the score book at basketball games.

"It's encouraging to be to see them do positive things, and they need to see positive influences in their lives because some of them don't have that," said Bailey.

Bailey's influence goes far beyond the walls of the school building, as she also volunteers to answer phones, and do paperwork at vaccine clinics, as COVID-19 halted camps, games and gatherings.

"I sat at home doing nothing for too many months, and now I'm out and about and I'm meeting people and I'm enjoying it," said Bailey. "It's a nice little sit down job that I can sit down and do all day, and I get to see a lot of people that I haven't seen for a long time, and I know that they're there for a positive reason, to get their vaccines and I think that's important."

As Bailey gets back to volunteerism, she is encouraging everyone to do the same.

"There's something out there for everyone to help the community, they just have to find what they can do and what they like to do," said Bailey. "There are so many areas of their community that need help and will appreciate volunteers."

And that's what makes Carol Bailey a Hometown Hero.