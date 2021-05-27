Indy bests Bluefield on the road, 12-6

Indy bests Bluefield on the road, 12-6New
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Patriots score four early runs and weather a late Beaver storm to improve to 17-1 on the season.
Clay Basham led Independence with 3 RBIs on the night. Kerry Collins and Gavin Lail each drove in a pair for Bluefield.
The Beavers drop to 21-3 on the season.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
James Monroe 12, Wyoming East 4
Summers Co. 9, PikeView 8
Nicholas Co. 6, Midland Trail 2
Shady Spring 14, Westside 4
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Bluefield 18, Montclam 1