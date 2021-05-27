Indy bests Bluefield on the road, 12-6

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Patriots score four early runs and weather a late Beaver storm to improve to 17-1 on the season.

Clay Basham led Independence with 3 RBIs on the night. Kerry Collins and Gavin Lail each drove in a pair for Bluefield.

The Beavers drop to 21-3 on the season.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

James Monroe 12, Wyoming East 4

Summers Co. 9, PikeView 8

Nicholas Co. 6, Midland Trail 2

Shady Spring 14, Westside 4

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Bluefield 18, Montclam 1