Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The number of people killed by a gunman at a California rail yard has risen to nine.

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office late Wednesday night identified the victim as 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch.

He had been wounded in the attack in San Jose.

The assailant was a transit employee who killed himself as law enforcement rushed in Wednesday morning.

The ex-wife of Samuel Cassidy says even more than a decade ago, he was often resentful of his work.

It’s the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year. All have been shootings.

Eighty-six people have died.