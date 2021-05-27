Skip to Content

Lawrence Block’s memoir recalls a colorful writing career

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawrence Block has written many books, under many names _ from Sheldon Lord to Jill Emerson. Before he became known to the reading world for such popular series as his Matthew Scudder novels, he was a prolific young writer who took on assignments rarely mentioned in the better writing schools. His new book is a memoir, “A Writer Prepares.” Block looks back to a pre-Internet, pre-superstore business that included such publications as Manhunt, Trapped and Keyhole and some institutions that only the most cynical writer would have imagined on his own. 

