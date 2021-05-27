Lawsuit: Only Christians could apply for jail chaplain job

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Muslim man’s religious discrimination lawsuit says applicants for a chaplain’s job at a Maryland county jail had to sign a statement affirming that they are Christians. Lawyers from the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed the federal lawsuit on Thursday against Prince George’s County on behalf of volunteer chaplain Edrees Bridges. The lawsuit says Bridges couldn’t complete the job application because it required all applicants to sign a “Statement of Applicant’s Christian Faith” that would force him to abandon his religious beliefs as a Muslim. The suit says that kind of religious test is illegal under the First Amendment.