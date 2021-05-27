Local pools prepare for the summer season

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and the official start of pool season.

For the city of Princeton, it's two years in the making. The facility closed in summer of 2020 because of the pandemic, but it was also closed in summer of 2019 for maintenance issues.

"We're all excited about it... our staff is, our parks and recreation board, city council. Everyone's been eager to open that facility back up for the community," Amanda McCabe, Princeton Parks and Recreation Executive Director, said.

But as you plan those pool days and beach vacations, you may be wondering: can COVID-19 be transmitted through the water? The answer in short... no.

"It's a respiratory ailment, passed by respiratory secretions," Dr. Margaret Honeycutt, a pediatrician at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates, said. "It's killed by the chlorine and also the bromine that's used in hot tubs, and you won't get it from the salt water either."

But facilities are still taking precautions to keep their guests safe. In Tazewell at the Lincolnshire pool, the facility said it will conduct temperature checks at the door, provide sanitation stations and encourage social distancing.

The city of Princeton said it will also encourage social distancing at the facility, on the deck and in the concession line.

The city of Princeton's pool is schedules to open Saturday, June 5th. It will be open all summer: Monday-Saturday from 12 PM-5 PM and Sundays from 1 PM-5 PM.

Harmony Acres pool in Bluefield, Virginia has not released its summer schedule yet.

Lincolnshire pool in Tazewell opens Friday, May 28th for the summer season.