Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have blocked an effort to offer a path to release for about 1,500 prisoners convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous. The debate was spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to make its ban on such convictions retroactive. Only five lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee supported the proposal. Seven committee members voted against it Thursday. Criminal justice advocates pushed the measure after the Supreme Court ruled in mid-May that prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court banned the practice in 2020 didn’t need to be retried. That left about 1,500 felons convicted by a 10- or 11-member majority of a jury in prison.