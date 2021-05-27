New River Park Pool to stay closed this Summer due to lack of lifeguards

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) For the second Summer in a row, New River Park Pool will be closed.



Beckley Parks & Rec. Dir. Leslie Baker said a shortage of lifeguards has made it impossible to operate this year. Due to its size, she said the Olympic size pool needs at least ten lifeguards to open.



Several efforts were made to offer training through the YMCA, Baker said, but there just was not enough interest.



The New River Park Pool was also closed last year on account of the Pandemic.



Instead, the Historic Black Knight, which requires less lifeguards to operate, will be open. That pool will be open to the public each week on Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.



