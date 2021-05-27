New Tibetan exile president open to reaching out to China

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The new president of the Tibetan exile government says he is willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, though the sides haven’t had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering was sworn in at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the Indian town where the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan exiles have been living. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. Penpa Tsering said a recent Chinese policy paper offered nothing new on Tibet. But he told reporters the exile government was “willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict.”