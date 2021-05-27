Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

A pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement’s early days through her photography and writing has died. Kay Lahusen was 91. Lahusen was widely known as the first openly gay photojournalist. From 1965 to 1969, she participated in and photographed a series of gay rights demonstrations that took place each July 4 in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Lahusen also was a founding member of the Gay Activists Alliance and co-authored a 1972 book, “The Gay Crusaders,” about the movement’s early leaders. Her partner of 46 years was the prominent lesbian activist Barbara Gittens, who died in 2007.