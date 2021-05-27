Pipestem state park debuts new “Adventure Zone”

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) -- This Memorial day weekend, Pipestem plans on unveiling it's new Adventure zone.

The adventure zone is made of up of nine activities, including:

axe throwing

laser tag

skeet shooting

drone R/C car racing

CEO of Pipestem Adventures Paul Buechler say the new activities make Pipestem one of a kind.

"This year we decided to do a really new and exciting venture called The Adventure Zone," he said. "The Adventure Zone is 9 activities. They're all you can just park your car, and just walk from one to the other and have fun."

The Adventure Zone is set to kick off the activity areas Saturday May 29th and get all areas up and running by Sunday the 30th.