Police: Armed school worker stops attempted kidnap suspect

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police say an armed school employee in Utah held an attempted kidnapping suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident occurred Tuesday when a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl at a school playground in Ogden. Police say he tried to pull her away until the school employee demanded he leave. The man let the girl go and the employee took all the children inside. He then produced a gun and held the suspect off when he punched a window in an apparent attempt to force his way inside. The worker called 911 and the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted child kidnapping.